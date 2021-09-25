Comfort Logo
UNIVERSAL CITY - The Comfort Bobcats continue battling affliction after dropping a non-district contest against the Universal City Randolph Ro-Hawks, 34-7, Friday night.

Comfort’s lone touchdown drive of the night came in the first quarter when Sam Tucker rushed for a 28-yard touchdown run with 4:52 left in the first period.

