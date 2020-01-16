Despite the final outcome, coach Chris Ramirez found a lot of positives from his Our Lady of the Hills boys’ 71-43 loss to San Antonio Lutheran on Thursday.
Ramirez urged his players to use Thursday’s non-district game as an opportunity to grow. For the most part, he believes his Hawks accomplished that goal. They handled Lutheran’s half-court traps in the first half; players who entered Thursday mired in a shooting slump began burying shots from the perimeter. They entered halftime trailing the No. 8 team in TAPPS 4A, 35-32. But they stumbled in the second half, as Lutheran scored the first 10 points in the second half to cruise to victory.
“It’s one of those games that is going to look bad when you look at the final score, but it’s really a game where we grew tonight,” Ramirez said. “One of our primary weaknesses has been turning the ball over from day 1 through tonight, but we did a pretty good in the first half against a really good team. I
can see why they are ranked.”
James Ibarra led the Hawks (7-14) with 17 points; Dalton Herndon registered 11 points and Sam Cummings chipped in seven. Chandler Harris and William Cummings each provided four points.
Ramirez believes that those players gained confidence on Thursday, regardless of the score. He’s hoping they can build on Thursday’s performance as they enter the final stretch of district play. They will try to improve to 2-2 in loop contention against Hallettsville Sacred Heart on Tuesday.
“I think they feel a little bit better about their performance,” Ramirez said. “We’ve had some frustration with the same stuff — turning the ball over and not winning those effort plays — but we did those things tonight, which is a step in the right direction. … It’s going to get interesting coming down the stretch of (district play). The top three teams get in, so we’ve got some business to take care of.”
