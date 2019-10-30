Harper volleyball coach Gina Lumpkins stresses consistency and on Tuesday night the Longhorns proved they are the model of this effort.
With an easy 3-0 victory over visiting San Antonio Great Hearts Monte Vista, the Longhorns secured an eighth consecutive district title and have now won 85 consecutive district matches. The win also gave Lumpkins her 500th career victory.
“The success that this program has had has been the result of great kids, assistants (coaches), great administration and I’ve just been very blessed,” Lumpkins said.
At the end of the match, Lumpkins was honored by her team and several former players who were on hand to congratulate the veteran coach.
“It has been amazing to work alongside this woman everyday,” said assistant coach Jessica Wolsey, a Harper grad and special ed teacher, who actually played against Lumpkins when she was coaching at Medina earlier in her career.
On a night for the seniors, the Longhorns got 13 kills from Gracie Green and 17 digs from Callie Koenig. Fellow senior Eve Williams finished with four setting assists and five digs. The only issue for Harper on Tuesday — complacency.
“We just need to keep pushing forward,” said Green, who had seven kills in the first set and who finished the night hitting .650 on 13-of-20 attempts. “We need to work on that.”
That lack of focus showed in the second set when the Longhorns were leading 23-5 and things started slipping a bit.
“I called a timeout and said move your feet,” Lumpkins said. “We cannot relax.”
The Longhorns closed out the second set with a 25-11 victory, but in the third set the team proved to be just as dominant racing out to an 8-0 lead behind the strong serves of Kamerynn Baethge. Great Heart scored on just one offensive play in the third set before Green finished the match with a kill.
The Longhorns will have a bye in the bi-district tournament next week.
