Hal Peterson Middle School

A football informational meeting for the parents of interested seventh and eighth graders will be at the Hall Peterson Middle School on Thursday.

 Tom Holden

Middle schoolers in the Kerrville Independent School District are gearing up for their fall football season with an informational meeting for parents whose seventh or eighth graders are interested in playing.

At 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 5, parents should bring their child’s physical, if it hasn’t been uploaded to Planet High School at https://www.planeths.com/. Coaches and staff will review requirements for participation, practice schedules, expectations and other topics. The meeting will be in the Hal Peterson Middle School cafeteria, 3175 Loop 534 in Kerrville.

