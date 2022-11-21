On Monday, the Center Point Pirates boys basketball team won at home over Nueces Canyon 41-37.
Senior guard Derrick Dominguez posted 29 points for the Pirates while sophomore Jose Gallegos was a force on the glass with 10 rebounds. Meanwhile, senior Nick Davidson contributed with eight points and nine rebounds in the win.
