MLS Timbers Dynamo Soccer

Houston Dynamo's Maximiliano Urruti (37) and Derrick Jones (21) look on as Maynor Figueroa (15) and Fafa Picault (10) celebrate a goal by Picault against the Portland Timbers during the first half of an MLS soccer match Wednesday, June 23, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)

 Michael Wyke

HOUSTON (AP) — Jeremy Ebobisse scored in stoppage time to give the Portland Timbers a 2-2 draw with the Houston Dynamo on Wednesday night.

Ebobisse headed home a wide cross from Larrys Mabiala, capping the second-half comeback for the Timbers (4-4-1). It was the forward's first goal of the season.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.