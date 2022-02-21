Ernest Chedzoy and Braden Stehling pose for a photo after finishing in first place in boys doubles at the Fredericksburg Invitational Saturday. From left are Coach David Johnston, Stehling, Chedzoy and Coach Kirk Kniffen.
FREDERICKSBURG — The Tivy Antler Tennis team participated in the Fredericksburg Varsity Billie Invitational Friday and Saturday.
Ernest Chedzoy and Braden Stehling finished in first place in the Boys Doubles match. Micah Garrett and Luke Green placed in the consolation finals in Boys Doubles. Aiden Chaney finished with a consolation prize in Boys Singles.
