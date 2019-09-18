FREDERICKSBURG — Kevin Pope still remembers the first time he watched Ximena Tinajero run.
How could he possibly forget?
Tivy’s cross country coach had heard all the stories. Hal Peterson track coach Grant Palmer always raved to him about Tinajero’s talent. So when Peterson hosted an invitational at Antler Stadium, he decided to see Tinajero compete in the 1600 meter race.
Pope quickly discovered that Palmer wasn’t exaggerating. Tinajero dominated the event just like she dominated most of her seventh-grade races. (Her worst finish that season in any race was third place). She only improved last year as an eighth-grader.
Her (eighth-grade) times last year would have medaled at the varsity district meet,” Pope said. “We will just try to keep her progressing and let her use her talents.”
That formula has worked so far this season. Wednesday’s scene at the Fredericksburg Cross Country Invitational offered a familiar scene: Tinajero charging across the finish line with no other runner even within eyesight. Tivy’s freshman phenom finished with a time of 12:50, 52 seconds ahead of the second-place runner. The only time she didn’t finish first this season was when she finished second at the FEAST Patriot Invitational behind Boerne Champion’s Kelsie Vicknair, the No. 1 runner in Region IV. Tinajero is currently No. 2 in the region.
“It was fun,” Tinajero said with a smile when asked about her race on Wednesday.
According to her coach, Tinajero typically performs every endeavor with a smile. Pope knows that he can give her any workout and that she will follow his instructions — and do so with a smile.
“She’s very talented,” Pope said. “But she also has a really strong work ethic and a great attitude. … She’s pleasure to get to work with because she’s easy to coach.
“I tell her exactly how I want her to do a given workout and she does it exactly the way it’s supposed to be done. Other runners don’t quite do it that way. If you don’t do some of these workouts the way they are designed, you don’t get out of them what you should.”
Pope’s biggest challenge now is helping Tinajero maximize her talents. Athletes with special gifts often face the danger of becoming complacent. Pope, though, is finding different ways to challenge his freshman. During some practices, he has Tinajero run with the Tivy boys. When Tivy’s cross country team competes at the Billy Nabours Invite on Sept. 28, the boys and the girls will run together. He knows racing with the varsity boys will push her to increase her pace.
He also still has four years to work with Tinajero, four years to ensure she blossoms into the best runner possible. Needless to say,
he’s excited about the future.
“She’s special,” Pope said. “There’s no two ways about it. She’s very good. … I knew that if we just point her in the right direction, she will
take care of the rest herself.”
Tinajero, though, wasn’t the only Tivy person with a good performance Wednesday. Here’s a list of all the runners who finished in the Top 20.
Tivy Varsity girls
Kendyl Turner — No. 5 with a time of 13:50
Avery Freeman — No. 8 with a time of 14:13
Mackenzie Caraway — No. 10 with a time of 14:13
Jolie Wallace-Ellis — No. 20 with a time of 14:40
Tivy Junior varsity girls
Priscila Guzman — No. 8 with a time of 16:01
Jazmyne Rios — No. 12 with a time of 16:40
Gianna Rivas — No. 14 with a time of 16:53
Samantha Talavera — No. 17 with a time of 16:59
Mina Sifuentes— No. 18 with a time of 17:04
Tivy varsity boys
Payne Bates-Marquez — No. 2 with a time of 17:42
Ethan Wrase — No. 3 with a time of 17:58
Cory Pena — No. 4 with a time of 18:04
Tivy junior varsity boys
Aaron Barefoot — No. 2 with a time of 19:59
Adin Viera — No. 3 with a time of 20:00
Michael Wingard — No. 11 with a time of 21:27
Jesus Sandoval — No. 12 with a time of 21:29
Angel Aguilar — No. 16 with a time of 21:41
Axel Cisneros — No. 17 with a time of 21:46
OLH junior varsity boys
Dalton Herndon — No. 18 with a time of 21:56
