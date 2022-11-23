Tuesday afternoon, the Tivy Lady Antlers basketball team was in Judson High School in Converse to compete in the Alamo City Hoops Thanksgiving Throwdown.
Tivy was originally scheduled to play Clearbrook, but due to a change in the schedule, Tivy played San Antonio Lee instead. Nonetheless, the Antlers came away with a 50-44 victory and improved their season mark to 4-1.
