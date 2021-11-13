Our Lady of the Hills quarterback Treves Hyde (17) takes a snap against Conroe Covenant Christian in Friday night’s playoff matchup in Conroe. Hyde finished the night with 76 yards passing and 18 yards receiving
Our Lady of the Hills quarterback Treves Hyde (17) takes a snap against Conroe Covenant Christian in Friday night’s playoff matchup in Conroe. Hyde finished the night with 76 yards passing and 18 yards receiving
CONROE — Our Lady of the Hills could not find a way to overcome Conroe Covenant Christian in Friday night’s opening round of playoffs. Conroe Covenant Christian defeated OLH, 52-0, ending the 2021 football campaign for the Hawks.
OLH produced 136 yards of total offense on 36 plays Friday night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.