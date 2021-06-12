KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Daniel Salloi tied it in the 71st minute and Sporting Kansas City held on for a 1-1 draw with expansion Austin FC on Saturday.
Johnny Russell challenged goalkeeper Brad Stuver for the loose ball from the deflection of Gianluca Busio's long distance shot. Stuver slid to stop it, but Russell got a foot on it and it rebounded out to Salloi, who smashed it back into the net for Sporting (5-2-2).
Complaints about pedestrian safety along the single, narrow sidewalk next to northbound traffic on the Sidney Baker bridge have raised interest in the possibility of giving the path a slight facelift. At the May 4 city council meeting, council members announced they are seeking funds to widen the sidewalk and narrow the vehicle lanes.
