SAN ANTONIO (Aug. 11, 2021) – The San Antonio Spurs today announced that they have signed forward Zach Collins. Per team policy, terms of the contract were not announced.
Collins, 6-11/250, spent the last four years with the Portland Trail Blazers and holds career averages of 5.7 points and 4.0 rebounds in 17.5 minutes over 154 games in three seasons. Prior to missing all of last season due to injury, Collins averaged 7.0 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 26.4 minutes in 2019-20.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.