Before Comfort’s Class 3A regional semifinal game against heavily-favored No. 2 East Bernard on Friday, Bobcats’ coach Brandon Easterly urged his players to “Shock the state.”
For awhile, it looked like his Bobcats were going to do just that. The offense scored on the first play of the game; the defense continued to force stops. But ultimately, too many missed opportunities derailed Comfort’s upset bid, as the Bobcats fell to East Bernard, 28-6, in Bastrop.
Quarterback Oscar Falcon gave Comfort (10-3) a 6-0 lead when he uncorked an 81-yard touchdown pass to Coltyn Barraza on the first play of scrimmage. The Brahmas (13-0), however, scored the game’s final 28 points to advance to the fourth round.
Turnovers and empty possessions doomed the Bobcats. After East Bernard seized a 7-6 lead, Falcon fumbled in the back of the end zone at the end of the first half to end a potential scoring drive. The turnover, however, was controversial, as some spectators thought Falcon’s knee was down before he fumbled.
The Brahmas gained control in the third quarter. They scored on their first drive of the second half to stretch their lead to 14-6. A Comfort interception set up another East Bernard touchdown.
Still, the Bobcats had chances to rally. They marched into the red zone twice in the third quarter, but failed to score on both occasions. East Bernard’s David Chapman later capped the scoring with a 7-yard touchdown run in the fourth.
The loss doesn’t negate the Comfort’s accomplishments this season. The Bobcats had one of the best seasons in 10 years, advancing to the regional semifinals for the first time since 2009.
