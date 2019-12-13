In the team huddle before the fourth quarter, Coach Brian Young delivered a simple message to his Tivy basketball team. In fact, he only needed to say three words.
“Play to win.”
“That’s really all I said,” Young said. “The rest of the time I was yelling at the referees.”
His players needed the reminder. Last week, the Antlers had squandered an opportunity to earn a signature win over Dripping Spring, surrendering a double-digit lead in the second half and eventually falling in overtime.
They found themselves in a similar situation on Friday against Austin Northeast. Once again, they allowed their opponent to rally from a double-digit deficit and grab a lead entering the fourth quarter. But on Friday, they obeyed their coach’s simple instruction — they were the team that made the winning plays in the fourth quarter. Trailing by two midway through the fourth, the Antlers ripped off a 12-2 run to earn a 62-55 victory over the Raiders in a non-district contest at Antler Gym. They have now won six out of their last seven games.
“I felt like we played to win instead of playing to keep from losing,” Young said. “Obviously it paid off in the end.
The Antlers (8-7) were also assertive in the first half. Abraham Viera scored 18 of his game-high 34 points to give the Antlers early separation. Jackson Young (11 points on 4-of-9 shooting) buried an off-balance triple at the top key as the buzzer sounded to sport Tivy a 34-24 halftime advantage.
But Viera encountered foul trouble in the second half, and the Antlers struggled offensively without him in the game. The Raiders outscored Tivy 16-5 in the third quarter to lead 40-39 in the fourth.
Still, Brian Young was encouraged entering the fourth. As his players trotted toward the bench, he didn’t detect any signs of panic.
“It never looked like we doubted ourselves,” Brian Young said. “When the game was on the line, the five seniors were on the floor.”
And all those seniors made plays in crunch time. With Tivy trailing 48-46, Viera absorbed contact in the paint to tie the game with a bucket. On the Antlers’ next possession, Christian Gorham (6 points) threaded an assist down to Viera in the post to help the Antlers regain the lead. Moments later, senior John Henry Hayes delivered what his coach believed to be the pass of the game. Standing in the left corner, Hayes whipped an entry pass to Viera, who waited for his defender to arrive, executed a shot fake and then scored a layup. Hayes wasn’t finished, though, drilling a 10-foot jumper with 1:21 remaining to extend Tivy’s lead to 56-50. Twenty seconds later, Jackson Young delivered the dagger, driving coast-to-coast for a layup.
After the final buzzer sounded, Viera sported a grin and began clapping. He had good reason to be happy. After losing several close games earlier in the season, it appears, he and his teammates are learning how to win in the fourth quarter.
“They had some adversity,” Brian Young said. “But they still believed they were going to carry out the game plan and make it happen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.