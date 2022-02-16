Our Lady of the Hills (OLH) closed out their regular season on a high note. Samuel Ibarra scored 23 points to lead the OLH Hawks to a 85-42 victory against San Antonio Castle Hills.
Daniel Schultz scored eight points in the first quarter. Ibarra added seven points for the Hawks, including a 3-pointer. Treves Hyde scored five points and Michael Barraza added two points. OLH led 22-5 at the end of the first period.
