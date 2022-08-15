FILE - Former Texas fullback Steve Worster stands in front of a painting of himself while talking with reporters during induction ceremonies at the Texas Sports Hall of Fame on Wednesday, March 4, 2009, in Waco, Texas. Worster, the powerful fullback in a bruising wishbone offense that led Texas to the undisputed national championship in 1969 and the brink of another a year later, died Aug. 13, 2022, the school announced. He was 73. (Duane A. Laverty/Waco Tribune-Herald via AP, File)
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Steve Worster, the powerful fullback in a bruising wishbone offense that led Texas to the undisputed national championship in 1969 and the brink of another a year later, died Saturday. He was 73.
The Texas athletic department announced the death, for which no cause was given.
