The Center Point Lady Pirates were beaten on the road Friday night by San Saba, 59-5. Next on their schedule, Center Point travels to D'Hanis for a 4:30 p.m. contest on Monday, Dec. 19.
- Times staff
- Updated
- 0
This holiday season can be painful for those who have experienced the death of a loved one. This year, The Kerrville Daily Times wants to help families pay tribute the those special family members and friends.
