After sharing the same courts for the last five years, Jackson Young and Abraham Viera have become close friends, two of the senior leaders on Tivy’s basketball team.
But when they first encountered each other five years ago, they were fierce adversaries.
Well, sort of.
When they were in the seventh grade, the majority of their peers attended football athletic period in the fall; Young and Viera were among the few athletes who only played basketball. They were also the most competitive. During athletic-period scrimmages, their coach Joe Davis always made sure to place them on different teams. Five years later, Young and Viera still remember all the epic battles that ensued.
“Me and Abe and would go at it every day,” Young said with a grin. “We would pretty much get in a fight every day.”
Those scrimmages helped Young and Viera improve. More importantly, they planted the seed of friendship between them. Now, Young and Viera help comprise a senior group (including Will Johnston, John Henry Hayes and Christian Gorham) who have been on varsity since their sophomore year. They have never missed the playoffs, and are hoping to advance to the postseason for the third straight year when they begin the season this Friday at Cornerstone Christian.
“I think up to this point, they are doing a good job,” Tivy coach Brian Young said of his seniors. “I think they are going to need to do an even better job of being vocal, because they do have experience. … It’s going to take them guiding the rest of the guys in a positive way. They know what I expect and they can help pass those expectations on those younger players.”
The Antlers definitely leaned on the senior leaders during their scrimmage against Fredericksburg. Jackson Young finished with 12 points. Viera contributed 14 points, and Johnston showed the crowd he’s added a 3-point shot to his game, draining a triple in the third period while attempting several more. But Brian Young also admitted his Antlers still have plenty of room for improvement. They gave the Billies too many open looks from beyond the arc, and committed several turnovers running their half-court offense.
But some of the scrimmage struggles weren’t too surprising. Brian Young experimented with several different lineups, and their point guard, Gorham, sat out during Tuesday’s scrimmage with a knee injury (he’s expected to return soon), leaving Jackson Young to handle point guard responsibilities.
“We got to better defensively,” Brian Young said. “We are still a little out of sync execution wise. We got to develop depth. I got to have people who come off the bench and are game ready — who come in the game, know their role and do it as hard as they can. That is what we are working toward right now.”
They’ve been working on improving their defense throughout the offseason. The five seniors have never missed the playoffs during their varsity careers, but they’ve also lost in the first round the last two years. After last season ended, they discussed ways to overcome that hurdle. They realized they were going to have increase the intensity on defense, and that they also simply had to become stronger to compete against District 26-5A’s best teams (Wagner, Boerne Champion and Harlandale).
They accomplished that goal — Jackson Young noted most of his teammates can now bench more than 200 pounds.
“They have done a really good job of getting stronger,” Brian Young said. “This is one of the physically stronger teams I have had in awhile. We still got some glitches we got to fix.”
But Brian Young also observed his players have plenty of time to correct those problems before district play begins on Dec. 10 against McCollum, and they will have plenty of opportunities to improve. He purposely organized a difficult schedule to prepare his players for district competition — the Antlers will play in a tournament in Fort Worth in a couple of weeks, and have non-district contests against Smithson Valley and Killeen.
When everyone on Tivy’s team finally becomes healthy, Tivy’s seniors are confident they will contend in district play. After all, This is their last year playing together; they have no choice but to have a good season.
“We have become closer over the offseason,” Jackson Young said. “Everyone in the locker room is friends with everyone. We have formed a bond. … It’s definitely crazy to think that I won’t play with any of these guys again after this season, so you want to do so much more during the season when you are playing together.
“We are going to be good.”
