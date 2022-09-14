The Comfort Deer took on the New Braunfels Thunder Home School in volleyball action Tuesday. The Deer came home victorious, winning 25-4, 25-9 and 25-10 in straight sets. Comfort was led by Meghan Davis, who had 17 kills and 16 digs.
Ansley Hill added 17 assists, while Jackie Zapata nailed four aces for the Deer.
