If you’re a Tivy fan, you have probably watched the video of senior Brooks McCoy’s head-on collision with a defensive back during the Fredericksburg game on Sept. 6. You are also probably wondering about his status for Friday’s game against the rival Chargers.
McCoy entered UIL’s concussion protocol after suffering the head injury. This protocol dictates that concussed players have to go a certain number days without showing any symptoms and also have to be cleared by a doctor before they can return to practice.
Parents of the injured player receive a UIL form informing them that their son has entered the protocol. The athletic trainer of the school then has to sign this form to confirm that the player has followed each step of the process.
Tivy also administers a computer test to players who have recently endured a head injury. This test measures their memory and reaction time, which further helps the school determine whether or not they are ready to play again.
“However long that process takes varies with each individual,” Tivy trainer Amy Sralla said.
So far, McCoy has been making significant progress. He’s continued to be symptom-free since Friday, passed the memory and reaction test on Monday and participated in Monday’s practice. He still has to visit with the doctor again before he can be cleared to play on Friday. But at the moment, there’s a good chance one of the best receivers in the area will be on the field Friday night at Antler Stadium.
Here are updates on several other Tivy players.
Stoney Rhodes: Rhodes separated his AC joint and suffered a slight partial tear while hauling in a pass during the second half against Del Rio. That’s the bad news. The good news is that it was only a grade 2 AC sprain. Rhodes told the Kerrville Daily Times he’s trying to become healthy enough to play on Friday against the Rival Chargers.
The Antlers definitely need Rhodes to return to the field sooner rather than later. He’s been dynamic in the slot position during the past two games. He caught seven passes for 90 yards in Tivy’s win over Fredericksburg and was even better on Friday against the Rams, snagging eight receptions for 95 yards.
This Friday, he plans on playing with a rather painful injury. We applaud his toughness, but he actually doesn’t have the final call on whether or not he will play. For now, we will officially list his status for Friday as questionable.
Regan Robertson: Robertson also gave Tivy fans a scare in the second half when he left the game with an apparent shoulder injury.
Turns out, the injury wasn’t too serious. The senior inside linebacker practiced full contact on Monday and is expected to play against the Chargers on Friday. He’s fourth on the team in tackle with 27, including four tackles for loss and a fumble recovery.
Colten Drake: Drake has yet to appear in a game this season after suffering two stress fractures and a bulging disc while playing select travel ball this summer.
The wait for his season debut, however, is almost over. Drake hopes to return to the field in 10 days when the Antlers play at Kennedy.
Considering he caught 42 passes for 467 yards and four touchdowns last season, expect the Antlers to immediately improve at offense when he returns.
Jared Zirkel: Zirkel missed the win against Del Rio with a strained right quad. He tried kicking extra points during pregame warmups, but felt too much pain. He hopes to play on Friday.
Zirkel almost single-handedly helped Tivy defeat Champion last year, connecting on two field goals from 49 yards or longer in the fourth quarter to lift the Antlers to a 30-27 victory.
So, it’s safe to assume that the Antlers hope he’s ready to go on Friday.
