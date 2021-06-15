Ben Kern, PGA Head Professional at Georgetown Country Club, won his respective division on Tuesday, June 15, 2021, in a playoff at the Stroke Play Championship, presented by AHEAD, Texoma Golf, Club Car, Vortech Contracting, Biolyte, GT Golf Supplies, and PGA TOUR at Comanche Trace in Kerrville.
Omar Uresti, PGA Life Member won his respective division on Tuesday, June 15, 2021, in a playoff at the Stroke Play Championship, presented by AHEAD, Texoma Golf, Club Car, Vortech Contracting, Biolyte, GT Golf Supplies, and PGA TOUR at Comanche Trace in Kerrville.
Ben Kern, PGA Head Professional at Georgetown Country Club, won his respective division on Tuesday, June 15, 2021, in a playoff at the Stroke Play Championship, presented by AHEAD, Texoma Golf, Club Car, Vortech Contracting, Biolyte, GT Golf Supplies, and PGA TOUR at Comanche Trace in Kerrville.
Southern Region PGA
Omar Uresti, PGA Life Member won his respective division on Tuesday, June 15, 2021, in a playoff at the Stroke Play Championship, presented by AHEAD, Texoma Golf, Club Car, Vortech Contracting, Biolyte, GT Golf Supplies, and PGA TOUR at Comanche Trace in Kerrville.
KERRVILLE, TEXAS – Ben Kern, PGA Head Professional at Georgetown Country Club and Omar Uresti, PGA Life Member both won their respective divisions today in a playoff at the Stroke Play Championship, presented by AHEAD, Texoma Golf, Club Car, Vortech Contracting, Biolyte, GT Golf Supplies, and PGA TOUR.
“It felt great out there today,” said Kern. “My putter was not completely on after a shaky front nine, but it was great to roll a few in on the back nine and eventually earn a spot in the playoff.”
Complaints about pedestrian safety along the single, narrow sidewalk next to northbound traffic on the Sidney Baker bridge have raised interest in the possibility of giving the path a slight facelift. At the May 4 city council meeting, council members announced they are seeking funds to widen the sidewalk and narrow the vehicle lanes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.