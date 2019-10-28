Both Trapper Pannell and Tivy receivers coach Kameron Arnold laugh when reflecting on 2017 film room sessions.
At the time, Pannell was a sophomore quarterback on Tivy’s varsity team. Even then he possessed all the physical attributes to excel at the position, but his knowledge of all the defensive coverage was shaky — to say the least. He might as well have been watching an Ingmar Bergman film during film sessions — all the terminology was so foreign to him.
“What are you supposed to read here on this play?” his coaches often asked.
“Uhh, I’ll be honest,” Pannell replied. “I don’t know.”
“As a sophomore and mostly as a junior, I would watch film, having no idea what I was watching,” Pannell admitted.
“It was brutal,” added Arnold, laughing.
Both can joke about it now, though, because today’s film sessions are so much different. Now, Trapper and his senior cohort Cole Miears confidently discuss different team coverages and each opposing defender’s personal tendencies during early-morning film reviews.
“Now, I am seeing film like a coach would,” Pannell said. “Now I am definitely reading the game better than I ever have.”
It’s a big reason why the Antlers have averaged 55.7 points per game and 10.5 yards per play in the last three games. There’s myriad reasons for Tivy’s offensive success. For starters, Colten Drake has returned after missing the first four games with a back injury, meaning opposing secondaries can no longer solely focus their attention on senior Brooks McCoy. Tivy’s defense has also forced 12 turnovers in the last three games, giving the offense more possessions and shorter field to score.
But perhaps most importantly, Pannell is playing like a quarterback in command of his offense. He looked especially comfortable during the Antlers’ 56-14 rout over Alamo Heights, completing 69 percent of his passes for 375 yards and five touchdowns, earning a Jon Wayne Player of the Week nomination in the process.
It didn’t matter what look Heights’ defense gave him, Pannell had an answer. Before Tivy’s first play from scrimmage, he noticed McCoy’s defender was lined up too far inside, so he decided to target the senior receiver on a vertical route; it resulted in a 99-yard touchdown pass. Later in the first quarter, he senses a blitz from Heights’ linebackers, so he connected with Stoney Rhodes on a slant route — that produced a 3-yard touchdown. And when Heights played soft zone coverage, he was content to throw to Drake on quick outs, which consistently ate up 8 to 10 yards.
“This year he has really gotten a lot better understanding coverage shells and what people are trying to do in the secondary,” Arnold said. “He’s got some pretty good physical gifts, so he’s able to take advantage of some of the stuff that he’s seeing now. It looks like the game is really starting to slow down for him.”
Tivy’s coaches are trying to make sure the game continues to slow for him. Arnold noted on Monday that Pannell is still a high school kid, meaning he can still learn a lot more about the game.
Pannell’s excited about the challenge. He realizes that during the playoffs he will face talented defenses with good coaches, meaning he’s going to see different coverages each play. But with Tivy’s offensive talent, he also knows every remaining defense Tivy will face this season will have vulnerabilities. It’s his responsibility to identify them, and then expose them.
“Hopefully during these last two games, we can get sharp and get ready for the playoffs,” Pannell said. “As a defensive coordinator, it’s going to be really tough to plan for both of our wide receivers (Drake and McCoy), there’s going to be weaknesses somewhere.”
