In my humble opinion (which is always correct), October is the best the month of the year.
It’s no longer 100 degrees outside. And Your amazing coworkers often bring fall-themed baked goods to work. You too try your hand at baking, but abandon the endeavor as soon as you realize it’s more work than you initially thought
The start of October also signals the midway point of the high-school football season. By now, teams have established an identity, which gives us an idea of who has a chance to contend in the postseason and who will likely stumble down the stretch.
In the Hill Country, several teams have positioned themselves to make a nice run in the final half of the 2019 season. But before we focus on the second-half of the 2019 season, here are five observations from the first five weeks of Hill Country High School Football.
1. Brooks McCoy is probably the best receiver in the Hill Country
If you haven’t already, go to kerrvillephoto.com’s Facebook page and check out the highlight videos from Tivy football games. Aaron Yates and his crew always do an exceptional job.
These videos also highlight Brooks McCoy’s athletic gifts. The Tivy senior is a big reason why the Antlers (4-1, 2-0 District 26-5A) are front runners to win their second straight district title. If you showed McCoy’s highlight film to New England coach Bill Belichick, he’d probably think, “There’s my next hall-of-fame slot receiver.”
All joking aside, McCoy is a special player. In every game he’s played, he has had at least one “How in the world did he catch that?” reception. In the second half of Tivy’s 48-7 win over Kennedy, he torched his defender on a vertical route. Quarterback Cole Miears’ pass, however, lagged in the air, allowing Kennedy’s cornerback enough time to catch up to McCoy. The ball ricocheted off the defender’s helmet as he collided with McCoy, who still had had enough concentration to haul in the pass while he plummeted on the turf for a 34-yard reception.
The catch gave McCoy 24 receptions for 390 yards in only three games this season. If he remains healthy, he will help Tivy score a lot of points during the second half of the season.
And unfortunately for the Antlers’ opponents, they can’t double team McCoy. Tivy has too many offensive weapons.
2. Colten Drake helps the Antlers’ offense reach another level
Through five games, Tivy’s offense has yet to play its best football.
But that might change with Colten Drake back in the lineup.
The senior receiver missed the first four games with a stress fracture in his lower back, but returned to play Kennedy and was immediately productive: Snagging six receptions for 44 yards and a touchdown.
Drake’s skillset has a lot to offer. He’s dangerous off bubble screens, with his speed and ability to break tackles in the open field. When the safety inches closer to the line of scrimmage to stop the screen, Drake can then burn the secondary with a deep route. Like his comrade McCoy, Drake has shown a tendency to win50-50 balls in single coverage.
He admitted he still felt a tad rusty on Friday and was still effective. Once he fully re-acclimates to the speed of the game, he and the rest of Tivy’s offense is going to give defenses a lot of problems.
“I felt like I played with a lot of energy,” Drake said. “But I’m really excited to get back and get better. … Seeing what we did to Champion with Stoney half-healthy and J.D (Rodriguez) out, I think we can tear defenses apart when fully healthy. We’re going to be good.”
3. Race Risinger has been a hidden gem
This may be difficult to fathom — but I occasionally make mistakes every now and then. One of my biggest blunders this football season? Not giving Tivy safety Race Risinger enough credit for his performance in the secondary
Risinger has quietly been one of the most impressive players on Tivy’s roster. He’s third on the team in tackles (46), but defensive coordinator Jeremy Hickman noted that Risinger hasn’t had too many opportunities to tackle this season because opposing teams typically avoid throwing the ball in his area. He played a huge role on the Antlers’ goal-line stand in their 24-19 win over Boerne Champion, charging through Champion’s line on third down to stop Tamari Jenkins for a loss. The only time Tivy’s defense has looked vulnerable this season — during the second half of the Fredericksburg win — was when Risinger missed two possessions after cutting his chin. While Tivy trainer Amy Sralla attended to Risinger’s bloody chin, the Billies scored two quick touchdowns.
And when he’s had opportunities to tackle in the open field, he’s delivered. I can’t remember a time he’s missed a tackle this season. Hickman could only recollect one.
“He’s graded out very, very high this year — probably the highest graded-out player we have after five games,” Hickman said. “I think it has to do with his confidence. His strength and weight have gone up this year, so his tackling has been tremendous. And he’s been a three-year starter, so he’s probably played 30 games for us. There’s not anything he hasn’t seen. … He’s done a great job of leading the secondary and getting our defense lined up.
“He is a hidden gem for us. He’s a huge, huge part of our defense.”
4. Harper can make the playoffs this season
After being outscored 199-6 during the first four games of 2019, it would have been easy for Harper’s players to mentally check out for the rest of the season. But to their credit, the Longhorns kept toiling in practice each week, according to first-year coach Mark Kirchhoff.
That hard work paid off last Friday, when the Longhorns rallied from an early deficit to defeat Menard, 28-27, fortheir first victory of the season.
A win on homecoming should give these young Longhorns plenty of confidence entering district play. After all, a Harper playoff berth now becomes a realistic possibility — The Longhorns simply have to finish fourth in the six-team District 14-2A Div. I to secure their first playoff bid since 2016. The best path toward accomplishing that goal is upsetting rival Center Point on the road on Oct. 11 and handling winless Sabinal at home a week later.
But regardless of what happens in the second half of the season, Harper fans should be excited about this young team. Kerrville Daily Times managing editor Louis Amestoy attended both Harper’s 32-6 loss to Ingram and last Friday’s victory over Menard, and noticed significant improvement between the two games. Longhorn fans hope their team continues to improve during the bye week.
5. Comfort is a favorite to win a district title.
The Bobcats have an opportunity win their first outright district title since 2006 (they were tri-champions with Marion and Luling in 2015). They enter the bye week with a 3-2 record, with losses to 4-1 Lago Vista and 5-0 Bandara.
They are built for success. They have an experience quarterback, Oscar Falcon, who helps them remain balanced offensively, averaging 212.8 rushing yards per game and 153 yards through the air.. Comfort’s defense is limiting opponents to 253.4 yards per game.
So far, they also possess the best resume of any team from District 13-3A Div. II. Johnson City is winless; Brady is just 1-4. Ingram Tom Moore is also 3-2, but has played a softer non-district schedule. Sonora (2-3) and Blanco (2-3) are typically the front runners to win the district title, but both teams have looked beatable during the first half of the season.
In other words, Ingram, Comfort, Sonora and Blanco all have a realistic chance of winning District 13-3A. Following this race in the final half of theseason should be a lot of fun.
