During the offseason, Steve Marbach began entertaining ambitious goals for his Ingram Tom Moore girls basketball program.
Last year, his team struggled early, but steadily improved as the season progressed. In his second year, the next step for his program was obvious: He didn’t want the Lady Warriors to just be competitive; he hoped to see them earn a playoff berth and challenge for a district title.
To achieve these aspirations, he knew he had to completely overhaul Ingram’s playing style that best suited his players strengths. He decided the Lady Warriors were going to play fast; they were going to press and they were going to force a ton of turnovers.
“It’s totally different than what we did last year,” Marbach said. “But the girls have really bought in to the philosophy.”
That buy-in has been evident during the early stages of the season. The Lady Warriors improved to 6-0 on Tuesday night after dismantling Natalia, 63-38, on their home court. They will try to keep rolling at the Johnson City Tournament this Friday.
Naturally, the fact that Ingram enjoys several talented athletes helped facilitate the transition to a new system. Seven of the players on Ingram’s roster also played volleyball, helping the Lady Warriors win their first district title in volleyball since 1991.
Marbach’s friendship with volleyball coach Tony Vela has also proved to be beneficial this season, as the two coaches shared players during the offseason. When the Lady Warriors weren’t practicing basketball, they were shooting hoops.
And perhaps most importantly, it’s evident the Lady Warriors have built strong team chemistry by playing two sports together. That’s also helped them play a fast-paced style of basketball. That chemistry was evident on Tuesday. The Lady Warriors used a trapping press to force one turnover after another in the first half, racing out to a 37-11 halftime advantage. Makenna Gelsone contributed 19 points, while Karlie Bonam chipped in 15 points to lead the Lady Warriors.
“These girls are amazingly coachable,” Marbach said. “It’s going pretty well right now. We’ve got a lot of things to improve on, but I’m happy with where we are at right now.”
Buenrosto powers Ingram boys past Johnson City
Adrian Buenrostro dropped 30 points to propel the Ingram boys to a 61-38 victory over Johnson City at home on Tuesday.
The Warriors controlled the game from tipoff, leading 18-7 after the first quarter. Their lead only grew from that point.
Defense leads Tivy past Seguin, 41-18
Tivy entered Tuesday’s District 26-5A opener only permitting 34.3 points per game
The Lady Antlers were even more dominant defensively on Tuesday, suffocating Seguin in a 41-18 triumph. Tivy (6-2, 1-0) limited the Matadors. to four second-half points.
Offensively, Audrey Robertson led the Lady Antlers with 15 points. Riley Dill added nine points, while Presleigh Way and Ashlee Zirkel each contributed eight points.
OLH falls to Jubilee, 60-53
The Our Lady of the Hills’ rally fell short on Tuesday, as the Hawks fell to San Antonio Jubilee, 60-53.
The Hawks (2-20 trailed 52-36 entering the fourth quarter. They whittled that deficit to single digits, but weren’t able to complete the comeback.
Chandler Harris scored 16 for the Hawks. Matthew Cummings was the other scorer in double figures with 14.
