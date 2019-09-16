2nd Quarter: Pannell on the verge of joining elite company
Pannell treated Del Rio like a junior varsity squad on Friday, accounting for 379 yards and six total touchdowns. After a slow start against Dripping Springs, Pannell looks more and more comfortable each week as Tivy’s quarterback. Through three games, he’s savaged opponents for 865 total yards and 11 touchdowns — he’s on pace to finish the regular season with 2,883 total yards and 37 touchdowns.
Pannell, though, isn’t the first Tivy quarterback to post astronomical stats. Ever since this guy named Johnny Manziel joiined Tivy’s varsity in 2008, the Antlers have established a reputation for sterling quarterback play. It’s a big reason why the Antlers are 103-39 (.725 winning percentage) in that same span.
Here’s a look at some of the best individual seasons in the last 10 years:
Cole Miears, 2018 season
Total touchdowns: 29 (19 passing, 10 rushing)
Total yards: 2,685 (2,034 pass, 638 rushing, 13 receiving)
Team record: 11-2 (lost to Calhoun, 49-39, in regional semifinals)
Cade Dyal, 2015 season
Total Touchdowns: 41 (34 passing, seven rushing)
Total Yards: 3,628 (3,120 passing, 508 rushing)
Team record: 11-1 (lost to eventual state champion, Cedar Park, 49-14, in the second round)
Parks McNeil (Now the color commentator for revfm.rocks’ Tivy football broadcasts), 2011 season
Total touchdowns: 48 (26 passing, 22 rushing)
Total yards: 4,182 (2,520 passing, 1,662 rushing)
Team record: 11-3 (lost to Calallen, 45-15, in the regional finals)
Cade Dyal, 2014 season
Total Touchdowns: 60 (42 passing, 18 rushing)
Total yards: 4,198 (3,716 passing, 482 rushing)
Team record: 10-4 (lost to state finalist Cedar Park, 45-21, in regional final
Johnny Manziel, 2010 season
Total touchdowns: 75! (44 passing, 30 rushing and one receiving)
Total yards: 5,276! (3,559 passing, 1,695 rushing and 22 receiving )
Team Record: 10-2 (Unfortunately for the Antlers, Lake Travis was still in their classification at this time. Both Tivy’s losses came at the hands of the Cavaliers during Manziel’s senior season)
Of course, we all learned during eighth-grade logic class that correlation doesn’t necessarily equal causation. But it’s probably safe to suggest that exceptional individual quarterback play typically leads to exceptional seasons at any level of football. Fortunately for the Antlers, they have two special quarterbacks on their roster. If Pannell and Miears can remain healthy and can keep progressing this season, the Antlers will be playing in December.
