The Our Lady of the Hills’ football players worked hard this summer, and for good reason. They knew they had a chance to be great in the fall; they just had to keep improving every day.
On Friday, the Hawks flashed some of that potential during Friday’s four-team scrimmage at OLH, scoring 14 touchdowns while holding their three opponents to only five. Eight different players scored a touchdown for OLH. Junior quarterback Luke Martinez tossed three touchdowns while running for three more, while OLH’s first-team defense didn’t permit a touchdown, limiting their opponents to only three first downs.
The Hawks’ performance gave coach Chris Ramirez plenty of reasons to be optimistic entering Friday’s season opener at home against the Corpus Christi Wings.
“I saw a lot of different things from several different guys,” Ramirez said. Foremost, I felt like our starting offense moved the ball well and finished drives off with scores. … Defensively we looked fast and physical. … That’s a great combination. There’s still things that we have to clean up and improve on. But thankfully, it appears that tonight those things were correctable and instructional changes.
“We look forward to starting the season next week on our home field.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.