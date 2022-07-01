Temperatures on Independence Day will top out in the middle to upper 90s. Anyone who wants to cool off before the Fourth of July festivities begin downtown, the Olympic Pool might be a good call Monday afternoon.
The Olympic Pool will host Independence Day Ice Cream from 2 to 4 p.m. Monday, July 4, at the Olympic Pool, 601 Olympic Drive.
