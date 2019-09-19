Standing in front of his Tivy football players, defensive coordinator Jeremy Hickman reads a letter from David Jones.
The date is Sept. 19, 2018, and the Antlers aren’t quite sure why their head coach hasn’t been at practice this week; they just know something is wrong with him. Four days ago, Jones wakes up Saturday morning feeling awful. A few days later, he discovers he has Bell’s Palsy, a paralysis of the facial muscles.
For the first time in his 38-year career, Jones isn’t able to coach his team on Friday night, and the game he is missing is Tivy’s district opener against Boerne Champion, one of the most important games of the year. Jones explains his situation in a letter and gives it to Hickman, who reads it to Tivy’s players during Wednesday morning’s athletic period.
The Antlers miss their coach, but continue practicing as if it’s a normal week.
“I had coached 130-something games with him, so our coaching staff knows what he wants and expects, so we went about our business as normal,” said Hickman, who was the interim coach for that week. “I don’t know if it really changed the kids like a rally cry or anything like that, I just think our kids always answer the call.”
They certainly answer the call in their game against the Chargers. On the heels of an emotional week, the Antlers give their best performance of the 2018 season. In the first half, they perfectly execute a halfback pass that lands in the hands of Brooks McCoy for a touchdown. In the fourth quarter, Jared Zirkel connects on two fields goals from 46 yards or longer; the defense forces a fourth-down stop in their red zone and Cole Miears converts two third downs to seal a 30-27 Tivy victory.
Jones isn’t healthy enough to coach on the sidelines, but he watches the game from the press box. Afterwards, he visits with his players for the first time that week. Most of them hold back tears as he talks in a barely audible whisper. As Tivy’s band blasts the school fight song, he embraces Hickman, who mutters, “Love you, coach.”
The Antlers are hoping to enjoy another round of emotional celebrations when they renew their rivalry with Champion (3-0) tonight at Antler Stadium in their District 14-5A Div. II opener.
“The kids did a great job that night,” Jones said. “We made some plays and fought through some adversity and came away with a real big win for us. … It was emotional. I wasn’t functioning really well, but it was a great feeling seeing how hard they had fought and pulled out a win. It was a neat experience — one I won’t forget.”
It was also a win that proved to be a watershed moment for the 2018 season. The Antlers didn’t play great football during their first three games last season, but gained a newfound swagger after gutting out a win over Champion. They didn’t lose another game until the third round of the playoffs.
“We really turned it on after Boerne last year,” Miears said. “After that, it was smooth sailing.”
This season, they are following a similar trajectory — they have yet to play their best football. They sputtered offensively in a 14-13 loss to Dripping Springs, survived an upset bid from rival Fredericksburg and outclassed an
outmatched Del Rio team last week.
But last year proved that a win over Champion can fuel Tivy’s confidence moving forward. According to Tivy’s coaches, the Antlers had a strong week of practice. They are ready to deliver another great performance tonight.
“Looking back on my high school memories, I want to beat Boerne my senior year,” McCoy said. When we win this week, we will have a lot of confidence going through the rest of the district. Boerne is good, but if we win…
“We have a great chance of winning another district title,” chimed in Miears, finishing McCoy’s thought.
Here’s what Tivy has to do to earn a win over their district foe.
When Tivy has the ball
Last year, the Antlers’ receivers torched Champion’s secondary. Josh Vela snagged six receptions for 78 yards; Jasen Zirkel had 10 catches for 83 yards and McCoy hauled in six receptions for 84 yards.
Both Zirkel and Vela have graduated, but McCoy will be ready to play tonight — and the Antlers need to find ways to give him the ball. During his 28-game Tivy varsity career, McCoy has only had four games where he’s received more than five touches (The Antlers are 3-1 in those contests). Tivy needs to make sure tonight’s meeting with Boerne is game No. 5. Good things tend to happen when the ball is in its hands.
The Antlers also have to find ways to help their offensive line. The Chargers have a solid front seven who will probably try to follow the same formula Dripping Springs used to slow Tivy’s offense — sending pressure at senior quarter Trapper Pannell on every snap.
If the Antlers can give their quarterback time to pass, there’s a good chance they will be successful.
When Tivy is on defense
The key to solving Champion’s offense is containing senior quarterback Luke Boyers, perhaps the best athlete in District 14-5A Div. II.
Boyers is committed to play baseball at TCU, and also happens to be a dangerous quarterback. Through three games this season, he has completed 67 percent of his passes for 599 yards and five touchdowns while also rushing for 310 yards and seven more touchdowns on 54 carries.
“He brings a lot to the table,” Hickman said of Boyers. “He has a whip, he can throw the ball all around the yard. He can throw every ball that needs to be thrown. He does a good job of running that offense.”
The Antlers can’t allow Boyers to have a big night, but also can’t solely focus their game plan on shutting him down. The Chargers enter tonight’s game with a balanced attack. Their running back Tamari Jenkins has 397 yards and five touchdowns, averaging six yards per carry. They also have a trio of receivers (Tyler Clanin, John Moreno and Reed Cantrell) capable of hurting Tivy on deep passing routes.
Unsurprisingly, Hickman declines to publicly reveal his defensive game plan before the game, but makes it clear he’s confident his players are ready for tonight’s challenge.
“(Champion) presents some issues. We got to be strategic with our calls and make sure our eyes are very disciplined and we execute on our end of it.”
