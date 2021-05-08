ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Khris Davis was activated from the injured list Saturday by the Texas Rangers, marking the slugger's first time on their active roster for a game since being acquired in trade that sent longtime shortstop Elvis Andrus to Oakland.
Davis, an outfielder and designated hitter, opened the season on the injured list because left quad strain suffered in a spring training game March 23.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.