Tivy’s biggest challenge this week isn’t playing Memorial or a short week of practice.
No, the Antlers’ biggest struggle has been remaining focused in practice during the past few days, knowing they play one of the weakest teams in their district this week.
The Antlers (5-1, 3-0 District 14-5A Div.II) enter tonight’s contest as heavy favorites, having won all seven previous contests against the Minutemen (1-5, 1-2). They usually rely on the same formula to crush Memorial: They build a big lead in the first quarter and rest their starters in the second half.
So naturally, it’s easy to lag this week. That’s why Tivy coach David Jones has emphasized self-improvement during practices, instead of the upcoming opponent. The Antlers’ schedule will get tougher in the following weeks; Jones wants his players to view each practice as an opportunity to improve.
Anyway, here’s three
things to watch for in tonight’s game.
1. Utilize skill players in the first quarter
Tivy’s abundance of skill-position players (Brooks McCoy, Colten Drake, Stoney Rhodes, Cole Miears and Fisher Middleton) overwhelmed Uvalde last Friday. The Antlers will once again possess a massive talent advantage on offense tonight. They obviously hope to race out to a big lead early, so they can give their starters much-needed rest. The best way to accomplish this goal is to find ways to involve their talented playmakers early and often.
2. Controlling the line of scrimmage
Defensive line coach Chris Russ was gracious enough to allow The Kerrville Daily Times to sit in on a film session on Tuesday. After briefly watching tape of Memorial’s offensive line, The paper’s official prediction is that Tivy’s defensive line will control the line of scrimmage tonight. Last year, Tivy’s front four helped force five fumbles. Expect more of the same tonight.
3. Tivy’s reserves have an opportunity to shine
It’s imperative Tivy gives its inexperience players plenty of reps tonight.
Injuries will inevitably occur as the season progresses — it’s just part of football. Teams that make deep playoffs runs almost always have to rely on backups to step up and make plays.
Tonight’s game, then, is a good opportunity to build younger players’ confidence as they enter the final stretch of the season.
