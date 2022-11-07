This past Friday night, the Comfort Bobcats (3-7) wrapped up their regular season schedule with a convincing 55-7 victory over West Campus in San Antonio.
Comfort got off to a fast start in the first quarter with three touchdown runs from three different players. Sam Tucker, Topper Sterling and Jaydin Steward rushed for scores of 22, 4 and 70 yards respectively. After the first 12 minutes of play, the Bobcats held a 21-7 lead over the Cougars.
