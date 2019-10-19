Tivy cross country Kevin Pope described the District 26-5A meet at Seguin Starcke Park as bittersweet.
The Antlers enjoyed plenty of success on Thursday. At the same time, they also suffered some disappointment. His girls team finished second with 53 points to advance to the Region IV meet in Corpus Christi on Oct. 28. His boys team, however, failed to qualify after placing fourth with 75, two points shy of clinching a berth in the regional meet.
But the good news? Corey Pena and Ethan Wrase will compete individually at regionals after finishing No. 8 and No. 9, respectively. Pena posted a 17:02.6 time in the 5,000 meter race, while Wrase finished with a 17:08.6
On the girls side, freshman Ximena Tinajero placed third in the 5000 meter race with a time of 18:58.6. Kendyl Turner (No. 10), Jolie Wallace-Ellis (No. 12), Avery Freeman (No. 13) and Mackenzie Caraway (No. 15) also registered top-15 finishes.
“It stings that (the boys finished fourth),” Pope said. “But we’re excited for our varsity girls and the two varsity boys who will compete at Regionals.”
