Big 12 Soccer players of the week

Offensive Player of the Week

Gracie Brian, Midfielder, Jr., TCU

Defensive Player of the Week

Brandi Peterson, Defender, Sr., TCU

Goalkeeper of the Week

Jennifer Wandt, SSr., Baylor

Freshman of the Week

Lauren McConnell, Midfielder, Iowa State

 Big 12 conference

IRVING, Texas — Soccer student-athletes from Baylor, Iowa State and TCU were awarded with player of the week selections after the first week of the season.

The TCU duo of Gracie Brian and Brandi Peterson nabbed Offensive Player of the Week and Defensive Player of the Week honors, respectively. Baylor veteran goalkeeper Jennifer Wandt was named Goalkeeper of the Week and Iowa State's Lauren McConnell received Freshman of the Week.

