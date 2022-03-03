Members of the Center Point Girls Powerlifting team pose for a photo after competing at the Region 5 Powerlifting Meet in Edinburg. In the top row, members of the team include, from left, Jasmine Carlos, Sadie Duran, Mady Steele, Lexis Parsons, Coach Laque, Chasity Holt, Teresa Valadez, Clarissa Olvera and Natalie Whitworth. In the bottom row, from left, are Lili Espinoza, Lillie Rhodes, Monzerat Ceniceros, Chloe Williams, Allyssa Marlowe and Bayleigh Arredondo.
EDINBURG — The Center Point Lady Pirates powerlifting team is making headlines again after finishing the 2021 campaign as runner-up at the state championship.
The Lady Pirates completed a 600-mile round trip over the course of two days at the Texas High School Women's Powerlifting Association Regional Meet held at the Region Five championships in Edinburg last weekend.
