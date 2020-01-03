Entering Friday’s tipoff against Veterans Memorial, coach Christy Dill had one simple wish for her Tivy basketball girls.
Obviously, she wanted the Lady Antlers to win. But most importantly, she wanted her girls to leave Antler Gym proud of their performance against the Patriots; she wanted them to walk off the court without any regrets.
For the first time in more than a year, the Lady Antlers (19-4, 5-1 District 26-5A) didn’t win a home game. Veterans Memorial (17-7, 7-0) gutted out a 22-17 win to snap Tivy’s 31-game district win streak. Still, Dill told her players in the locker room after the game she was proud of them. Despite the loss, the Lady Antlers gave one of the best defensive performances in school history. They held a team that was averaging 52.8 points per game to its lowest scoring output of the season. They limited one of the best senior guards in the nation (Sahara Jones) to 12 points.
But scoring baskets is also an important part of basketball, and the Lady Antlers struggled in that department on Friday. They went scoreless in the game’s final five minutes, which allowed the Patriots to close a game on a 6-0 run. Jones banked in a layup at the buzzer to seal the victory.
“That’s not a team that gets held to 22 points,” Dill said. “It was a very physical defensive game. They had a great game plan. I feel like we had a great game plan. … Everyone we played understood what needed to be done and tried to the best of their ability. If some of those shots would have fell, it would have been a different ball game.”
The Lady Antlers definitely missed their share of layups, but Veterans Memorial also did a good job of contesting every shot. Dill told her players the Patriots had this game highlighted on their calendar. Last year, the Lady Antlers triumphed in all four contests against Veterans Memorial. Their fourth win — a 44-34 victory — ended the Patriots’ season in the Region IV championship. It was clear on Friday the Patriots were determined to avenge those losses. They delivered full-court pressure; they used their length to contest every shot, forcing Tivy to earn every basket.
The Lady Antlers, however, didn’t shy away from the challenge. Julia Becker once again proved that she is one of the best defenders in Class 5A, forcing three steals and frustrating Jones all game. Audrey Robertson (two steals and a block) nd Ashlee Zirkel (three steals) were also disruptive defensively. The Lady Antlers’ defensive effort allowed them to stay in the game when their shots weren’t falling. They fell behind, 11-4, in the second quarter, but didn’t allow another point until 46 seconds left in the third quarter. Robertson buried Tivy’s only triple from the right wing to give her team a 14-11 lead late in the third.
But that was Tivy’s last field goal of the game. Robertson (nine points) knocked down two free throws to give Tivy a 16-15 lead early in the fourth and Becker added another free throw to tie the game at 17-17. They had opportunities to score, but couldn’t connect. With Tivy trailing 18-17, Robertson missed a contested layup in traffic with 2:25 remaining. Trailing by three, Ashlynn Way then missed two free throws with 1:30 to go. The Lady Antlers then forced a 10-second violation, but couldn’t capitalize on the offensive end after the turnover.
Still, despite all the missed layups, they kept fighting. That also made Dill proud.
Dill is also aware that Friday’s result was just another game. The Lady Antlers will play Veterans Memorial again on Feb. 4. They still can win the district and they still have a golden opportunity to make a deep playoff run. They just have to find a way to score baskets more consistently.
“I talked to lots of other coaches, and they are constantly telling me they are struggling with their team’s mental toughness. I am super proud of these girls. That isn’t an issue with us. They show up and they never think they are out of the game. No matter what the score is, they keep believing in our philosophies and staying at it.”
“They fought to the very end,” Dill continued. “It stings and it doesn’t feel good, but every thing happens for a reason.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.