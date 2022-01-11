MASON — Harper Head Coach Vance Millican had a tough game on his hands Tuesday night. His No. 17 Harper Ladyhorns trailed Mason, 25-16, at halftime. His team responded by storming back to outscore Mason, 34-16, in the second half. Ultimately, Harper defeated Mason, 50-41.
Rachel Perkins carried the Ladyhorns offensively. She scored 20 points and ended up with six 3-pointers for Harper (20-4, 4-1).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.