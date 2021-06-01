GEORGETOWN — Kerrville Tivy’s Raleygh Simpson advanced to the 2021 University Interscholastic League Girls State Golf Tournament held on May 11, at the White Wing Golf Club in Georgetown.
Simpson advanced to the Class 5A UIL Girls State Golf Tournament as a freshman at Tivy High School. She shot an 84.00 on her first day at the state tournament and recovered on the second day with a score of 74.00. She finished with a total of 158 points in her first state tournament at the high school level.
