The Tivy Lady Antlers collected their third win in four games Monday afternoon as they defeated visiting San Antonio Holmes 52-45.

Tivy got off to a fast start in the first quarter as they were able to score in a variety of ways. Senior Riley Dill had six points in the period and also made her presence felt on the offensive glass, as well as in transition for the Lady Antlers. After one quarter of play, Tivy held a commanding 16-3 edge.

