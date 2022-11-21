Tivy defense swarms the ball as the San Antonio point guard brings the ball upcourt during the Lady Antlers home game Monday. Pictured for Tivy is Solaya Gorham (24), Riley Dill (30) and Desiree Abrigo (12).
Tivy guard Madellyn Fiedler (25) drive the baseline to the basket in an early game Monday against San Antonio Holmes.
Tom Holden
Tom Holden
Desiree Abrigo (12) for Tivy, drives by her defender and pulls up for a quick shot and a basket Monday against San Antonio Holmes.
The Tivy Lady Antlers collected their third win in four games Monday afternoon as they defeated visiting San Antonio Holmes 52-45.
Tivy got off to a fast start in the first quarter as they were able to score in a variety of ways. Senior Riley Dill had six points in the period and also made her presence felt on the offensive glass, as well as in transition for the Lady Antlers. After one quarter of play, Tivy held a commanding 16-3 edge.
