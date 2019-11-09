Senior running back Zachary Villo rushed for 303 yards and scored three touchdowns to lead Comfort to a 43-6 rout over host Ingram Tom Moore on Friday night.
Villo devastated the Warriors with a second quarter touchdown runs of 75 and 84 yards to lead the Bobcats to an outright district championship and an 8-2 regular season finish — Comfort’s first season with eight victories since 2009.
“We always want to start fast,” Comfort coach Brandon Easterly said.
Start fast they did. On the first play, Bobcats quarterback Oscar Falcon threw up a pass that looked like it was going to be intercepted by Ingram’s Kam Carrington, but the ball deflected off Carrington’s hands and into the arms of Comfort’s Coltyn Barraza, who raced into the end zone to complete a 58-yard scoring strike.
However, it was the defensive effort of Comfort that also stood out as the Bobcats limited Ingram’s rushing attack to 184 yards on 41 carries. The Bobcats stopped Ingram on third down nine times, forcing punts.
Comfort took a 22-0 lead into the locker room at halftime but continued to dominate in the second half. Villo continued his torrid pace on Comfort’s first possession of the second half by ripping off runs of 8, 6, 53 and then closing out the drive with a 4-yard touchdown run.
Comfort scored on its next possession when Falcon found Barraza in the end zone on an 11-yard play action pass. Leading 36-0, the Bobcats reeled off a devastating drive on its third possession of the half with an 80-yard, six-play drive that was capped by a 3-yard touchdown run by Alan Hernandez.
Villo was key on the drive with two big runs and finished the night with 303 yards on 16 carries. Comfort’s offense had 534 yards of offense.
With the clock now running in the fourth quarter, Ingram was able to prevent a shutout when quarterback Tim Leatherman scored on a 5-yard run with 2:26 left in the game. Leatherman finished with 24 carries for 123 yards.
Ingram finished the season 3-7 overall and 0-5 in district play.
