Southland Conference football players of the week announced

The reigning Walter Payton Award winner, Kelley picked up right where he left off with 306 yards of total offense and four total touchdowns to power the Lions to a season-opening 49-28 win over North Alabama on Saturday and earn Offensive Player of the Week recognition.
Defensive Player of the Week honors go to SLU junior cornerback Ferlando Jordan, who set a conference record with his fifth career interception return for a touchdown against UNA. On Saturday, the Lions (1-0) travel to in-state foe Louisiana Tech for a 6 p.m. CT kickoff on ESPN3.
HBU punter Brady Buell is the Special Teams Player of the Week after averaging a school-record 50.9 yards per punt on nine attempts in a 27-17 loss to FBS foe New Mexico on Thursday. The Huskies (0-1) face Northern Colorado in their home opener at 6 p.m. Saturday on ESPN+.
Offensive Player of the Week: Cole Kelley, Southeastern – Senior – Quarterback – Lafayette, La.
Kelley led a Southeastern offense that held the ball for nearly 37 minutes and racked up 495 total yards in the season opener. He completed 30-of-41 passes (.732) for 263 yards and three touchdowns, and he ran for 43 yards and a score on nine carries.
The Lions converted 10-of-15 third-down attempts in which Kelley was 7-for-9 for 53 yards and five first downs through the air and ran for 25 yards and three first-downs on the ground. With the game knotted at 7-7 in the second quarter, he led a 17-play scoring drive in which he picked up two first downs via the pass and two via the run on third down.
Honorable Mention: Scooter Adams, Northwestern State; Dai’Jean Dixon, Nicholls; Cody Orgeron, McNeese.
Defensive Player of the Week: Ferlando Jordan, Southeastern – Junior – Cornerback – Atlanta, Ga.
With his team holding a two-touchdown lead in the final frame, Jordan virtually sealed the victory with a 41-yard interception return for a touchdown. This set a league record as the fifth of his career. He also moved up to third on the Southland’s all-time interception yards leaderboard (376). Jordan, who also broke up a pass in the win, earns his third career Defensive Player of the Week nod.
Honorable Mention: Cedric Anderson, Northwestern State; Brennan Young, HBU.
Special Teams Player of the Week: Brady Buell, HBU – Junior – Punter – Traverse City, Mich.
Buell began the year with a bang, setting a school record with a 50.9-yard punt average on nine boots in a hard-fought loss to New Mexico. Four of his attempts traveled more than 50 yards including a pair that went for 59 yards. Buell placed four inside the 20 and had only one returned. His first 59-yarder went out-of-bounds at the one-yard line, and one of his 49-yarders was downed at New Mexico’s two-yard line.
Honorable Mention: Gavin Lasseigne, Nicholls; Scotty Roblow, Northwestern State.
Southland weekly award winners are nominated and voted upon by each school’s sports information director. Voting for one’s own athlete is not permitted. To earn honorable mention, a student-athlete must appear on 25 percent of ballots.
2021 Southland Football Players of the Week
Sept. 7 – Cole Kelley, SLU; Ferlando Jordan, SLU; Brady Buell, HBU.
