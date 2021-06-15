FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Former big league pitcher Kirk Saarloos was named TCU's new head baseball coach Tuesday after nine seasons as the team's pitching coach that included four consecutive trips to the College World Series.

Saarloos replaces Jim Schlossnagle, who left after 18 seasons last week to become Texas A&M's coach. Saarloos had also been the recruiting coordinator for the Horned Frogs the past eight years.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.