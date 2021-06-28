Emma McMyler stormed to the top of the leaderboard in round 2 of the Women’s Stroke Championship at The Club at Comanche Trace this weekend. She shot an incredible 6-under par 66 Saturday and finished the final round with an even-par 72 to clinch the title Sunday afternoon.
Hailey Jones of Dallas opened up the event with a 2-under par 70 lead in Friday’s round 1 opener of the 2021 Women’s Stroke Play. She came into the tournament consistently rated a top contender in Texas Golf Association events. She is a three-time Legends Junior Tour Player of the Year and two-time Texas Junior Amateur champion who attends Oklahoma State.
The Electric Reliability Council of Texas announced “tight grid conditions” related to outages and increased June usage of power. ERCOT has requested everyone set their thermostats at 78 degrees or higher. Supposedly, this decreases usages by 6-8%. The request lasts through Friday, June 18.
