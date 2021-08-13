CANYON, Texas – All eyes will be on Canyon, Texas to open the 2021-22 DII Basketball season as West Texas A&M and the First United Bank Center will serve as the host for the 2021 Division II Conference Commissioner’s Association (D2CCA) Tipoff Classic on October 29-31. Eight of the top men’s and women’s teams from across the country are scheduled to take part in the event.
On the men’s side, the round-robin schedule features four NCAA Tournament teams from a year ago including a pair of Elite Eight participants as National Runner-Up West Texas A&M and National Quarterfinalist Daemen will be joined by Central Region Semifinalist Minnesota State-Moorhead and West Region Quarterfinalists Colorado Mesa. The four teams combined to go 61-16 last season with a pair of regular season conference championships.
The Electric Reliability Council of Texas announced “tight grid conditions” related to outages and increased June usage of power. ERCOT has requested everyone set their thermostats at 78 degrees or higher. Supposedly, this decreases usages by 6-8%. The request lasts through Friday, June 18.
