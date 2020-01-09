During Tuesday night’s bus ride, the Tivy girls performed a de facto concert for their coaches, belting out lyrics to Whitney Houston songs while assistant coach Dave Johnston drove the bus from Boerne to Kerrville.
“We were singing our lungs out,” said senior guard Liz Twiss, who is in charge of operating Tivy’s playlist. “It was so funny.”
“Liz knows every song,” fellow senior Presleigh Way added. “that’s why she is in charge of the play list.”
There were ample reasons for Twiss to blast upbeat music on Tuesday’s night. Moments earlier, she and the Lady Antlers had earned a 50-39 victory over Boerne Champion to remain in contention to win their fourth consecutive district title.
Then again, they don’t really need an excuse to have fun.
When they aren’t playing basketball, they are creating comedic videos for the social networking service, Tik Tok. They have created a pregame chant and also have a different chant they perform with assistant coach Jessica Fierro after big wins.
“We have a lot memories,” Twiss said. “We just have fun together and I think that is another thing that helps us on the court.”
And there’s plenty of evidence to support that statement. After advancing to the state semifinals in the past two seasons, the Lady Antlers weren’t supposed to be Region IV contenders this year. They graduated four of their top five scores from last season, including all-state point guard Charli Becker. The tallest person in their starting lineup is 5’8” (Junior Ashlynn Way is the team’s only true post), and they are shooting just 20.3 percent from beyond the arc.
Still, the Lady Antlers (20-4, 6-1 District 26-5A) have kept thriving. They captured the Hayes Tournament title in December and won both meetings against Lake Travis, the No. 25 team in the Class 6A poll. They suffered a heartbreaking loss to No. 15 Veterans Memorial last Friday, only to rebound against No. 7 Champion four days later. They will try to keep rolling when they host Harlandale tonight at Antler Gym.
But what has allowed the Lady Antlers to be so successful this year? There are two main reasons. Their coach Christy Dill believes this might be the best defensive team she’s ever coached. The stats bolster her claim — the Lady Antlers are limiting teams to 29.9 points per game and are forcing 17.9 steals per contest.
But Dill also emphasizes that her four seniors (Audrey Robertson, Julia Becker, Twiss and Way) are some of the best leaders to come through her program. They expect the younger players to work hard every single day, but also remind them that playing on a basketball team is supposed to be fun.
“All four of them give 100 percent effort,” Dill said. “They are really embracing the leadership, mentoring role. I see them constantly being very vocal with the younger ones, whether it’s addressing the entire team, or pulling individuals aside and discussing one-on-one. … They have been tremendous.”
It also helped that the four seniors entered this season with a positive mindset. They knew Tivy had graduated a lot of good players, but they were also excited to see what the younger players had to offer. They resolved to build close relationships with the new varsity players and made an effort to answer all their questions during practices.
In the process, they created an environment that cultivated confidence.
“We knew we were going to have to help coach everyone because there’s only two coaches and 11 of us,” Julia Becker said. “It’s all about making mistakes, learning from them and moving forward. Seeing us make mistakes gets them a little more comfortable: ‘I can make a mistake and still play hard.’”
The four seniors’ leadership directly correlates to Tivy’s defensive success. Sure, Dill enters every game with a good defensive game plan. That certainly helps. But ultimately, a great defensive performance requires great individual effort from all five players on the court. And strong leadership has a way of producing great individual effort on a consistent basis.
“(Defense) is all heart,” Julia Becker said. “You got to want to play defense. If you don’t want to, you are going to get lazy. You also have to trust each other. Without trust then, your defense isn’t going to be as strong.”
The seniors’ only lament is that this season seems to be moving too quickly. The Lady Antlers are already almost halfway through district play and will begin the playoffs next month. During that span, they are hoping for more reasons to celebrate.
“Everyone helps everyone out,” Twiss said. “We have had a really good year this year.”
