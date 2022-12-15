10-28-22 Tivy vs Veterans Memorial FB76624.jpg

Antler quarterback Kale Lackey (9) scrambles for a first down against Veterans Memorial in a game this past season. Lackey was one of seven First-Team All District performers from Tivy's football team in 2022. 

It was announced on Monday that seven Tivy Antler varsity football players have earned First-Team All-District recognition for their contributions this past fall.

On offense, quarterback Kale Lackey, running back Logan Edmonds and wide receiver Jackson Johnston represented the Antlers as First-Team All-District selections. On the other side of the ball, defensive end Garrett Abel, cornerback Aiden Hernandez, safety Luke Johnston and punter Jake Layton secured the honor.

