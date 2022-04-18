Kaylee Blackledge (00), center, is met by her teammates to celebrate at home plate after she hits a home run Monday night. It was the last run of the season for Center Point in Monday’s 5-3 loss to Mason at home.
Kaylee Blackledge (00) on the mound for the Lady Pirates, delivers a strike against Mason. Mason defeated Center Point, 5-3.
Jeffery L Lavender
CENTER POINT — The Center Point Lady Pirates were hoping they could make the playoffs with a win against the Mason Cowgirls on Monday night. Instead, the Lady Pirates gave up two runs in the top of the first inning, falling short, 5-3, at Lady Pirate Field.
The loss was very frustrating for Center Point Head Coach Kenny King.
