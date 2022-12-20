The Tivy Lady Antlers girls basketball team was in action on the road Tuesday afternoon.

They earned a 43-25 victory at Seguin. The win now puts Tivy's season record at 11-2. Solaya Gorham posted a team-high 15 points for the Antlers on six field goals.

