Before the end of the last school year, Tivy offensive coordinator Jeff Kubacak took Fisher Middleton aside during a team workout. He had some important information to share with the then freshman.
After graduating the unanimous District 14-5A Div. II MVP, Karson Valverde, the Antlers needed running backs for the 2019 season, Kubacak told Middleton. Middleton had an opportunity to be on varsity as a sophomore and play a big role in the Antlers’ season if — and only if — he worked hard during the offseason.
Middleton followed his coach’s advice. The sophomore running back has steadily improved each week this season. On Friday, he delivered his best performance so far against Del Rio, rushing for 82 yards on 13 carries while catching three passes for 22 yards during the Antlers’ 48-14 shellacking over the Rams.
On Saturday, Middleton woke up feeling sore; yet another sign he’s officially a varsity running back.
“Del Rio had a bunch of big guys,” said Middleton, laughing. “Everyone told me (playing varsity) was going to be rough for a while, but that I would eventually get used to it. You just got to work through it and stretch.”
Middleton’s progression at running back has been a welcome development for the Antlers (2-1), who play Boerne Champion (3-0) on Friday. They entered the season with two dangerous quarterbacks (Cole Miears and Trapper Pannell) and a bevy of talented receivers, but discovered during their 14-13 season-opening loss to Dripping Springs that productive running backs are also necessary to succeed offensively. In that game, the Antlers only produced 37 yards and gave the ball to their running backs (Middleton and J.D Rodriguez) on just five occasions. The Tigers, in turn, didn’t show any respect toward Tivy’s rushing attack, focusing solely on stopping their passing game. They constantly pressured Pannell and used a linebacker as a spy to keep him from leaving the pocket. As a result, the Antlers only mustered 182 total yards.
Since that loss, however, Middleton has bolstered the Antlers’ rushing attack. He rushed for 37 yards on seven carries and collected 23 receiving yards against Fredericksburg. The next week, he plowed through Del Rio’s defense.
His emergence has especially been good news for Tivy’s quarterbacks. Opposing coaches now have to prepare to slow down Middleton after his latest performance. They can’t just focus their attention on shutting down the Antlers’ aerial attack.
“He’s really stepped it up and taken ownership of his role,” Miears said. “He’s been doing really well at it. … We weren’t sure who the running back would be this season, and he really stepped up. It gives defenses another look when they scheme for us.”
