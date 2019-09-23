When Boerne Champion’s Tamari Jenkins charged through the A-gap for a 59-yard touchdown to give his team a 19-17 lead early in the fourth quarter, I surveyed all the Tivy fans at Antler Stadium. Most of them looked either angry or sad, as if they were anticipating a heartbreaking loss to Champion.
I can’t really fault them. In that moment, I also thought Tivy was about to lose.
The joke is on all of us. Anyone who has followed this program should have known what was going to happen next. Senior quarterback Cole Miears led his team on an eight-play, 75-yard touchdown drive to regain the lead, and Tivy’s defense forced three straight stops to complete yet another Tivy rally.
Nobody should have been surprised. The Antlers have a habit of saving their best football for when they are trailing late in a game. In their last 14 games, the Antlers have won eight contests where they have trailed at one point in the second half. Of course, Miears suggested Friday that if they played better earlier in the game, there wouldn’t be a need for all these thrilling comebacks. He’s probably correct, but high school fans aren’t complaining. The Antlers have given us plenty of entertaining finishes.
I have decided to rank Tivy’s eight second-half comebacks in the last two seasons.
What happened: The Antlers trailed, 14-7, in the third quarter before Miears led three clutch scoring drives to help Tivy earn the win. But when compiling this list, I had completely forgotten Tivy trailed in this game and had to reread my original game story to find out what happened. That should tell you there are more exciting entries in this list.
The win did seal Tivy’s first district title since 2015.
What happened: Please refer to my intro above. The reason this game isn’t ranked higher is because the Antlers had opportunities to turn this game into a rout. They led 17-6 at halftime but failed to score on their first four second-half possession. If they would have managed to score on any of those drives, they would have likely delivered the knockout punch.
What happened: The Antlers trailed 35-28 with 10: 35 left in the fourth quarter. On Tivy’s next possession, Trapper Pannell tossed a 60-yard touchdown with Brooks McCoy. He then scrambled 10 yards down the left sideline with 1:12 remaining for the game-winning touchdown.
This comeback could very well prove to be a turning point for the Antlers this season. Their offense, frankly, looked bad for the first seven quarters of 2019, but gave a great performance in the fourth to stave off the Billies’ upset bid.
If the Antlers win a district title and make another deep playoff run, we will say that it was during the fourth quarter against Fredericksburg when their offense finally discovered a groove.
What happened: Tivy trailed 24-14 at halftime before dominating the second half to cruise to a second-round playoff win at Alamo Stadium. It was a comeback that had a little bit of everything — a sterling defensive performance in one of San Antonio’s most historic venues, a blocked punt, and a defensive tackle (Cary Easley scooping up that blocked punt and bulldozing his way for the go-ahead touchdown.)
What happened: The Antlers trailed Lockhart, 45-38 at halftime after Lions’ running back Daequan Ellison rushed for 359 yards in the first half (He eventually finished with 444 yards and five touchdowns). Defensive coordinator Jeremy Hickman, though, made some halftime adjustments to hold Ellison in check in the second half, allowing the Antlers to roll to a two-touchdown victory.
I’m far too lazy to actually research this stat, but I’m just going to say that Lockhart is the first team in the history of football, at any level, to have a player rush for nearly 450 yards and still lose by double digits. It’s why I think it’s the most hilarious game I have ever watched.
What happened: Tivy trailed 20-17 in the third quarter after Miears tossed an interception that a Champion linebacker returned for a touchdown. But Miears and his teammates weren’t fazed. Georgia commit Jared Zirkel nailed two fields goals 46 yards or longer in the fourth to help the Antlers leave Boerne with a victory. The rally proved to be a watershed moment in the 2018 season. After that win, the Antlers started believing they were a special team — they didn’t lose another game until the third round of the playoffs.
What happened: In one of the most exciting high school games of the year, both teams exchanged leads throughout regulation. The Antlers trailed in the first and third overtimes, but their offense kept making plays to extend the game. They finally won when they converted their two-point conversion attempt in the third overtime, but it didn’t come without controversy. During the attempt, the Antlers ran the “Philly special.” Then senior Karson Valverde tried to lull the defense, pretending to deliver pre-snap adjustments. While he was still barking at the offensive line, Miears took the snap and pitched the ball to Pannell, who darted to his right and found Valverde open near the goal line.
His pass to Valverde was a tad underthrown, but Valverde crouched to haul in the throw. He fumbled right as he crossed the goal line. The officials ruled that the ball crossed the plane before he fumbled. Heights’ fans, however, still insist the fumble occurred before and the game should have gone to a fourth overtime.
It was a game for the ages. But this next game was even crazier.
What happened: The Antlers trailed Bastrop, 49-28, with 9:33 remaining in the fourth quarter. Nearly half of Tivy’s fans had departed for the exits and for good reason. In that moment, it was nearly mathematically impossible for Tivy to win the game.
No one told the Antlers.
With the Antlers still trailing by three touchdowns, linebacker Cole Mixon looked at his defenders and said, “This game isn’t over yet. If the offense scores, we’re getting stops.” That’s exactly what happened. Miears orchestrated three touchdown drives and then senior Caden Villarreal delivered the game-winning tackle on Bastrop’s two-point conversion attempt in the second overtime.
Pandemonium ensued.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.