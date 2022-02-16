It was a beautiful night at the city of Kerrville Sports Complex as Our Lady of the Hills battled San Antonio Holy Cross on the soccer field. The Hawks earned a victory, 3-0, Tuesday night.
A brawl broke out between the two teams after the game was finished. It took several minutes for coaches, players, referees and parents to break it up. Three units of the Kerrville Police Department responded to the scene as a safety precaution. More details will be released on the incident when they are available.
